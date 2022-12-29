Hogs on the Move: Weeks Recalled, Howarth Assigned to Indy

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been recalled from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and forward Kale Howarth has been assigned to Indy.

Weeks has appeared in seven games for the IceHogs this season and holds a 4-1 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.94 goals against average.

Howarth has appeared in one game for the IceHogs this season.

Rockford's next game comes in Rosemont, IL against the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. The IceHogs will then close out 2022 with a 4 p.m. matchup against the Wolves at the BMO Center on Saturday, Dec. 31.

