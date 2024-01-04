Moose Recall Forward Caron

January 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Thomas Caron from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Thomas Caron

Forward

Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.

Height 6.02 - Weight 201 - Shoots L

Caron, 23, posted 14 points (5G, 9A) through 29 games with Norfolk this season. The Candiac, Que. product played games with the Moose each of the past two seasons, accumulating eight points (3G, 5A) in 47 career AHL contests, all with Manitoba. The 2022-23 campaign saw the winger record two assists in seven games with the Moose, while tallying seven points (3G, 4A) in 17 ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres. Caron's junior career saw him register 72 points (31G, 41A) in 146 games with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts.

The Moose tangle with the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Jan. 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's the first of two games on Minor Hockey Weekend. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.