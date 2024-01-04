Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Sean Day, Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Sean Day and Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed defenseman Chris Harpur to a professional tryout contract.

Day, 25, has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning during the 2021-22 season, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Day was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year contract on June 5, 2023. In 17 games with the Crunch this season, he has posted eight assists and points, ranking third among Crunch defensemen for assists and tied for fifth among blueliners for scoring.

Carlile, 23, has tallied three goals and nine points through 31 games this season with Syracuse, ranking tied for first on the Crunch blueline for goals and third for scoring. The Lightning signed the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Carlile to a two-year, entry-level contract on March 16, 2022 as a college free agent out of Merrimack College. The undrafted Carlile is looking to make his NHL debut.

Harpur, 27, has played in 28 games with the Solar Bears this season recording three goals and six assists.The 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner has appeared in 110 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, since 2021 recording 22 points (5g, 17a).

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

