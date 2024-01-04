World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA on Sunday, January 7

January 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release









Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss

(Hershey Bears) Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss(Hershey Bears)

(Hershey, PA) - In a sight that truly must be seen, and an act of generosity and charity that is unmatched, it will be "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" on Sunday afternoon in Hershey, PA as thousands upon thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals will come come raining down onto the ice at GIANT Center during the Hershey Bears hockey game. The Bears, the defending Calder Cup champions and most decorated team in American Hockey League (AHL) history, are set to host the annual GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, and when the Bears score their first goal of the game that day, fans will throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. The puck drops at 3 p.m. ET this Sunday afternoon, Jan. 7 as Hershey hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 2023, Hershey collected a hockey WORLD RECORD of 67,309 teddy bears for local charities.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local and regional organizations, including Catherine Hershey Schools, Vista Autism Services, Harrisburg School District, Cocoa Packs, Hershey Food Bank, Helping the Harrisburg Family, Palmyra Lions Club, Milton Hershey School, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Additionally, if at least 50,000 plush items are thrown on the ice, the Sweigart Family Foundation will donate $50,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hershey. The Sweigart family has made this pledge since 2016, helping thousands of sick children and their families.

Hershey's annual GIANT Teddy Bear Toss has collected 389,508 teddy bears since its inception in 2001.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.