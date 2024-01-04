Blues Recall F Jakub Vrana from T-Birds, Assign Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield
January 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Jakub Vrana from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
In addition, the Blues placed defenseman Justin Faulk on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury and assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield on a conditioning assignment.
Vrana, 27, has posted eight points (four goals, four assists) during his seven-game stint with the Thunderbirds this season. The Prague, Czech Republic, native has also logged six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 appearances with the Blues. Overall, he has totaled 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 365 career NHL regular-season games.
Alexandrov, 23, has dressed in 10 games for the Blues this season. Last year, the Burgwedel, Germany, native collected 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 41 games with the Thunderbirds and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 28 games with the Blues. Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, (No. 62 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2024
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Blues Recall F Jakub Vrana from T-Birds, Assign Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Top 25 Team Announced - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Building Blue: Aatu Räty Is Finding Consistency with Experience in Abbotsford - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Unveil Special-Edition Jerseys for Queen City Outdoor Classic on January 13 - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heroes vs. Villains Night Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jesse Puljujärvi Signs PTO with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA on Sunday, January 7 - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Sean Day, Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack to Begin Five-Game Homestand - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Recall F Jakub Vrana from T-Birds, Assign Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield
- Blues Recall F Nathan Walker from T-Birds
- T-Birds Tripped Up By Bruins On Sold Out Saturday Night
- Blues Recall D Matt Kessel from T-Birds
- T-Birds Stage Another Comeback to Earn Point Over Isles