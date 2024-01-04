Blues Recall F Jakub Vrana from T-Birds, Assign Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield

January 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Jakub Vrana from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the Blues placed defenseman Justin Faulk on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury and assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield on a conditioning assignment.

Vrana, 27, has posted eight points (four goals, four assists) during his seven-game stint with the Thunderbirds this season. The Prague, Czech Republic, native has also logged six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 appearances with the Blues. Overall, he has totaled 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 365 career NHL regular-season games.

Alexandrov, 23, has dressed in 10 games for the Blues this season. Last year, the Burgwedel, Germany, native collected 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 41 games with the Thunderbirds and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 28 games with the Blues. Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, (No. 62 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.