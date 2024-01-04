Jesse Puljujärvi Signs PTO with Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Jesse Puljujärvi to a professional tryout agreement.

Puljujärvi has 334 games of NHL experience, accrued as a member of the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes. The fourth overall selection at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has 51 goals and 63 assists for 114 career NHL points.

Puljujärvi, 25, signed a PTO with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 10, 2023.

Born in Sweden but raised in Tornio, Finland, Puljujärvi last suited up in the AHL during the 2018-19 campaign. He picked up four points (2G-2A) in four games with the Bakersfield Condors that season. In 53 career AHL games, all played with Bakersfield, he has 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points.

Prior to being drafted by Edmonton, Puljujärvi starred at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championships. He won a gold medal for Finland and was named Most Valuable Player after leading the tournament in assists (12) and points (17). He also made his professional debut for Oulun Kärpät in 2014 when he was still 16-years-old.

