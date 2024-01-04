Amerks Unveil Special-Edition Jerseys for Queen City Outdoor Classic on January 13

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans unveiled today the special-edition jerseys the team will wear when they face the Charlotte Checkers in the Queen City Outdoor Classic, presented by Pepsi, on Saturday, Jan. 13 in Uptown Charlotte.

The event, which will be held at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights Triple-A baseball club, will be the first of its kind in Charlotte and the 12th outdoor game in American Hockey League history.

It will also be the second outdoor game in franchise history for the Amerks, who hosted the Lake Erie Monsters in the premier event of the Frozen Frontier at Rochester's Innovative Field (formerly Frontier Field), home of the International League's Rochester Red Wings, on Dec. 13, 2013.

The vintage jersey features a predominantly all-blue look highlighted by a thick red horizontal stripe across the chest and back with the front showcasing the team's timeless Americans wordmark without the iconic shield. A similar red stripe also accentuates the shoulders, which displays the event logo on either side, while a white lace-up garnishes the neckline.

The jersey is also adorned by a total of 18 stars, with three on each arm, and six more along the bottom and back above another red stripe.

The Amerks will debut the sweaters, which will be up for auction all next week via DASH, on home ice when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Jan. 20 at The Blue Cross Arena as part of Women in Hockey Night.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction opens at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and will accept bids through 8:00 p.m. the night of the game on Saturday, Jan. 20. Winners will be contacted directly.

Additional Amerks-themed Outdoor Classic collectibles will also be up for auction via DASH the week following the game.

