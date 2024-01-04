Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack to Begin Five-Game Homestand

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (9-18-2-0) face the Hartford Wolf Pack (16-7-5-0) to open 2024 and kick off a five-game homestand at Total Mortgage Arena. Tonight's puck drop is set for 7 p.m. The Islanders are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss in Hartford just five days ago. Sam Asselin and Ruslan Iskhakov each had a first-period goal on Saturday, while Ken Appleby (5-5-0) made 22 saves. Cristiano DiGiacinto recorded the game winner for Hartford on a deflection at 6:57 of the third period.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the fourth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the second of five at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-2-0-0 against its in-state rival following a 3-2 loss on Saturday and a 3-0 setback on Nov. 10th at home. The Islanders earned a 5-4 victory at the XL Center on Dec. 22nd, led by William Dufour's two-goal effort and 30 saves from Ken Appleby. Ruslan Iskhakov leads Bridgeport in the season series with two goals and one assist in three meetings so far.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday with their 3-2 win against the Islanders. Karl Henriksson and Brett Berard both converted on the power play to join Cristiano DiGiacinto as the goal scorers, while Louis Domingue (9-2-2) made 28 saves. Domingue enters the new year with a 2.44 goals-against-average in 13 appearances, eighth among AHL netminders. Alex Belzile leads the team in points (26). Hartford signed longtime NHL forward Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) on Tuesday after he collected 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games with Lehigh Valley last season. The Wolf Pack are third in the Atlantic Division with 37 points in 28 games, one behind second-place Providence.

HIGH FIVE

Ruslan Iskhakov carries a season-long, five-game scoring streak into 2024. It's the longest streak for any Bridgeport player this season. The 22-year-old forward has seven points (three goals, four assists) over that span and has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Iskhakov paces Bridgeport in goals (10), points (14), shots (73) and multi-point games (8), and shares the team lead in assists (14). He's only scored a goal in three straight games once in his pro career.

OTTO ZONE

Otto Koivula was named the AHL's Third Star of the Night last Friday after recording a career-high four points, four assists in Springfield. He tied a franchise record for most assists in a single game, and his third point of the night moved him ahead of Rob Collins (2003-06) for second place on Bridgeport's all-time scoring list. He has 166 career points in 247 games and is third all-time in assists (104). Koivula has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last six games and now chases Jeremy Colliton for the franchise scoring record (203 points).

QUICK HITS

The Islanders open 2024 with a season-long, five-game homestand... In fact, nine of their 12 games in January will take place at Total Mortgage Arena... Bridgeport is 5-6-1-0 on home ice this season and three of its four regulation wins have come at home... The Islanders power play is 6-for-21 over its last six games, an impressive 28.6%... Robin Salo has points in three straight games for just the third time in his AHL career... He has never pieced together a scoring streak longer than that... Tonight's game will likely be Jeff Kubiak's 300th with Bridgeport... Ken Appleby was recalled by the New York Islanders for the second time this season on Wednesday... He has joined the NHL club for tonight's game in Arizona.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (17-10-10): Last: 5-4 OTL at Colorado, Tuesday - Next: Tonight at Arizona, 9 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (13-11-3-2): Last: 2-1 W at Reading, Sunday -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m. ET

