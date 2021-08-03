Moose Re-Sign Defencemen Bourque and Oligny

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team re-signed defenceman Jimmy Oligny to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 campaign and defenceman Trent Bourque to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Jimmy Oligny

Defence

Born April 30, 1993 -- St-Michel, Que.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 206 -- Shoots L

Oligny, 28, tallied three assists in 21 games with the Moose last season. The St-Michel, Que. native played the past three campaigns in Manitoba after being acquired by the Winnipeg Jets from the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2018-19 season. Oligny has played in 381 AHL games during a seven-season career, picking up 73 points (13G, 60A) along the way. Oligny is a two-time team community service award winner, most recently honoured with the 2020 EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service award by the Moose. He was previously the Milwaukee Admirals community player of the year in 2016.

Trent Bourque

Defence

Born June 11, 1998 -- Burlington, Ont.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots L

Bourque, 23, appeared in an AHL career-high 19 games with the Moose during the 2020-21 season. The Burlington, Ont. product tallied four points (1G, 3A) including his first AHL goal scored on May 8, 2021 at Toronto. Bourque has a total of 24 AHL games to his credit, posting five points (1G, 4A) with the Moose and Belleville Senators. A sixth round pick (175th overall) of the St. Louis Blues in 2017, Bourque has also played in 51 ECHL games, recording 24 points (3G, 21A).

