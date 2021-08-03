Admirals Sign Defenseman Jake McLaughlin

August 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jake McLaughlin to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

McLaughlin joins the Admirals after spending last season with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL where he totaled two goals and added an assist for three points to go along with 25 PIMs in 28 games in his first professional season. Prior to heading to the Silver Knights he played four years of college hockey at UMass-Amherst, registering 42 points (10g-32a) and a +9 rating while skating in 138 contests.

The Hinsdale, IL native played two seasons of junior hockey in the USHL. He combined for six goals and 12 assists and 60 PIMs in 120 games split between the Fargo Force and the Sioux City Musketeers.

McLaughlin and the Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.