Iowa Wild Announces Nate Dicasmirro and Nolan Yonkman as Assistant Coaches

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named Nate DiCasmirro and Nolan Yonkman as assistant coaches. Both will join head coach Tim Army behind the Wild bench for the 2021-22 season.

DiCasmirro, 42 (9/27/78), played 18 seasons professionally in his career, including seven seasons in the AHL. Raised in Burnsville, Minn., the forward skated in 401 AHL games and put up 183 points (66g-117a) while playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs, Toronto Roadrunners, Edmonton Roadrunners, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, San Antonio Rampage and Syracuse Crunch. In 2008, DiCasmirro went to Europe, where he played 11 seasons throughout leagues in Italy, Sweden, England, Slovenia and Austria. DiCasmirro also spent six years playing for the Italian National Hockey Team before he retired in 2019.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, DiCasmirro had a decorated junior career in the United States Hockey League (USHL), winning USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year and USHL Player of the Year in 1998 with the North Iowa Huskies. He went on to play four seasons at St. Cloud State University in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) and earned WCHA Second All-Star Team honors in 2002.

Yonkman, 40, (4/1/81) also had an 18-year professional hockey career, which included over 1,000 pro games. The Punnichy, Sask. born defenseman played 733 AHL games throughout his career for the Portland Pirates, Hershey Bears, Milwaukee Admirals, San Antonio Rampage, Norfolk Admirals and Adirondack Flames. The six-foot-six blueliner chipped in 98 points (20g-78a) over that span and racked up 1174 penalty minutes. From 2003-2005, Army served as Yonkman's head coach with Portland. Yonkman also skated in 76 National Hockey League games during his career with the Washington Capitals, Phoenix Coyotes, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks. Yonkman finished his playing career in Europe, spending four seasons with JYP in Finland's top pro league, Liiga. While with JYP, Yonkman captured a Champions Hockey League title in 2017-18 for best overall club in all European pro hockey. He retired after the 2018-19 season.

Before turning pro, Yonkman was selected in the second round (#37 overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 1999 NHL Draft. The blueliner played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League, playing parts of five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets before being traded to the Brandon Wheat Kings during his final season of junior in 2000-01.

