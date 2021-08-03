Kowalsky Named Bridgeport Assistant Coach

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - New York Islanders Assistant General Manager and Bridgeport Islanders General Manager, Chris Lamoriello announced today that Rick Kowalsky has been named Assistant Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders (American Hockey League).

Kowalsky was a member of the New Jersey Devils coaching staff for the past three seasons, including as an Assistant Coach during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Prior to his time in New Jersey, Kowalsky was the Head Coach of the Devils' American Hockey League affiliates, Binghamton Devils (2017-18) and Albany Devils (2010-2017). He led the Devils to back-to- back playoff berths in 2015-16 and 2016-17. In 2015-16, Kowalsky was the recipient of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award, given to the AHL Coach of the Year.

He served four seasons as Head Coach of New Jersey's ECHL affiliate, the Trenton Devils and Trenton Titans. He received the 2009 John Brophy Award as league's top coach. The Simcoe, Ont. native was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in January 2017.

