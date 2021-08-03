Bridgeport Islanders Agree to Terms with Six Forwards

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forwards Jeff Kubiak, Erik Brown, Felix Bibeau, Cole Coskey, Kyle MacLean, and Chris Terry have agreed to terms on contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Kubiak, 27, collected nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 22 games with Bridgeport last season. He was tied for second on the team in assists and tied for fifth in scoring. A native of Tinley Park, Ill., Kubiak has 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists) and a plus-13 rating in 142 AHL games, including a career-high 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 59 games with Bridgeport in 2018-19. He also has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 62 ECHL contests with the Worcester Railers. Prior to turning pro, the 6'3, 212-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell University, posting 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 116 games with the Big Red. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season.

Brown, 25, recorded one assist in 13 games with Bridgeport last season. Prior to joining the Islanders organization, he played three games with the Toronto Marlies in 2018-19 following a four-year career at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Brown was named team captain and led all RIT players with 18 goals during his senior season. In addition, he led RIT with a career-high 29 goals and 42 points as a junior in 2017-18, earning AHA First All-Star Team honors. A native of Keene, Ont., Brown amassed 115 points (70 goals, 45 assists) in 148 collegiate games. The 6'2, 194-pound forward helped RIT capture the AHA championship in 2015-16.

Bibeau, 22, had four points (one goal, three assists) in 12 games with Bridgeport last season, making his professional debut on Feb. 5, 2021. The Mercier, Que. native set career highs in points (70) and goals (29) in 63 games during his final season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2019-20. Bibeau earned 214 points (84 goals, 130 assists) in 245 career QMJHL games with Chicoutimi, Quebec and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and added 29 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 40 playoff contests. The Huskies won the 2019 Memorial Cup, where Bibeau had a tournament-high five goals and was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. He was selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Coskey, 22, registered five points (three goals, two assists) in 16 games with Bridgeport last season, making his professional debut on Feb. 7, 2021. Prior to turning pro, he set career highs in points (80), goals (34) and assists (46) in 62 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League in 2018-19, finishing second on the team in points and assists, and third in goals. The Zion, Ill. native recorded 235 points (106 goals, 129 assists) in 302 career OHL games with Saginaw. Coskey also had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 21 playoff contests, including eight points (three goals, five assists) during Saginaw's run to the 2019 OHL semi-finals. He was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

MacLean, 22, collected eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 games with Bridgeport last season, making his professional debut on Feb. 5, 2021. The Basking Ridge, N.J. native initially joined the organization following five seasons with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League, where he served as team captain during his final two years. MacLean ranked fourth on the Generals in scoring with a career-high 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 2019-20 and added 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and a plus-8 rating in 15 playoff games in 2018-19. The 6'1, 190-pound forward earned 110 points (38 goals, 72 assists) and a plus-20 rating in 227 career OHL games.

Terry, 32, is a four-time AHL All-Star who enters his 14th professional season and his first with Bridgeport. He recorded 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 19 games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League last season following 12 consecutive years between the AHL and NHL. The Brampton, Ont. native has 552 points (233 goals, 319 assists) in 626 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Laval Rocket, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers and Albany River Rats. He earned a career-high 32 goals, 39 assists and 71 points with Laval in 2017-18 to win the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's leading scorer. Terry also has 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) in 152 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes.

