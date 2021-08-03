Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Joseph Cecconi to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

August 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Joseph Cecconi

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars defenseman Joseph Cecconi(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cecconi, 24, recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 37 games during the 2020-21 campaign for the Texas Stars. Among team defensemen, he finished the season ranked third in points (8) and goals (3). The blueliner has registered 15 points (3-12=15) in 99 career AHL games in three seasons with Texas. Prior his professional career, Cecconi appeared in 147 career NCAA games over four seasons at University of Michigan and registered 62 points (9-53=62).

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Youngstown, N.Y. was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.