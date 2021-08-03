Wolves' Single-Game Tickets Available to Public Wednesday

August 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Illinois - Individual tickets for the Chicago Wolves' 2021-22 season go on sale at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The American Hockey League's Central Division champions for four of the last five years return to Allstate Arena with a full 38-game home schedule.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky and the Wolves open the organization's 28th season on Saturday, Oct. 16, with a visit from the Rockford IceHogs. The team closes the regular season against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, April 24, in Rosemont.

The Wolves will host 16 Saturday night games (all starting at 7 p.m.) and 11 Sunday afternoon games (all starting at 3 p.m.) on their road to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The full schedule can be found here.

There are several easy ways to purchase Wolves' single-game tickets via Ticketmaster. To purchase online, click here. Tickets also are available by calling 1-800-745-3000 or visiting any Ticketmaster outlet - including the Allstate Arena box office.

Fans interested in saving money on customized ticket plans - everything from Alpha Wolf season-ticket packages to 10-voucher Flex Packs to tailor-made group outings - should visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.