Moose Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule
September 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2023 Training Camp at hockey for all centre.
The Moose hold their first on-ice sessions Monday, Oct. 2, at hockey for all centre. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session.
This year's training camp includes an intrasquad game (Oct. 7) and two exhibition games (Oct. 5 & 9) against the University of Manitoba Bisons.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 2
10:00 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre
Tuesday, Oct. 3
10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice - hockey for all centre
11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - hockey for all centre
Wednesday, Oct. 4
10:00 AM - Group 1 Practice - hockey for all centre
11:30 AM - Group 2 Practice - hockey for all centre
Thursday, Oct. 5 - Exhibition Game
9:15 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre
10:30 AM - Pre-game skate - hockey for all centre
7:00 PM - Exhibition game at University of Manitoba - Wayne Flemming Arena
Friday, Oct. 6
Off Day
Saturday, Oct. 7 - Intrasquad Game
11:00 AM - Intrasquad Game - hockey for all centre
Sunday, Oct. 8
10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice - hockey for all centre
11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - hockey for all centre
Monday, Oct. 9 - Exhibition Game
10:00 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre
1:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - hockey for all centre
Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are available for the upcoming season. Enjoy benefits including concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visitMooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.
Visit MooseHockey.com/TICKETS to purchase single-game tickets for all Manitoba Moose home games.
