Moose Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2023 Training Camp at hockey for all centre.

The Moose hold their first on-ice sessions Monday, Oct. 2, at hockey for all centre. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session.

This year's training camp includes an intrasquad game (Oct. 7) and two exhibition games (Oct. 5 & 9) against the University of Manitoba Bisons.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 2

10:00 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice - hockey for all centre

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - hockey for all centre

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:00 AM - Group 1 Practice - hockey for all centre

11:30 AM - Group 2 Practice - hockey for all centre

Thursday, Oct. 5 - Exhibition Game

9:15 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre

10:30 AM - Pre-game skate - hockey for all centre

7:00 PM - Exhibition game at University of Manitoba - Wayne Flemming Arena

Friday, Oct. 6

Off Day

Saturday, Oct. 7 - Intrasquad Game

11:00 AM - Intrasquad Game - hockey for all centre

Sunday, Oct. 8

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice - hockey for all centre

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - hockey for all centre

Monday, Oct. 9 - Exhibition Game

10:00 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre

1:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - hockey for all centre

