Flyers Send Seven to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms enter the ice

The Philadelphia Flyers reduced its training camp by seven players on Friday, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. All seven players will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers have loaned forwards Alexis Gendron and Zayde Wisdom and defensemen Mason Millman, Ethan Samson and Will Zmolek to Lehigh Valley.

In addition, the Flyers have released defenseman Adam Karashik and goaltender Nolan Maier from their professional try-outs (PTO). Both returning Phantoms are on AHL contracts and will report to Lehigh Valley.

The Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp Roster now sits at 44 players with several more cuts to be made before the beginning of the regular season.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open their Training Camp, presented by PenTeleData, on Sunday morning at PPL Center. Ian Laperriere's contingent will play its first preseason game on Tuesday night when they host the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms will also have a home preseason game next Sunday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears.

The highly anticipated 10th Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, presented by Service Electric, begins on Saturday, October 14 with an Opening Night clash against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening Weekend continues with a big 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 16 taking on the Belleville Senators.

UPCOMING

Tuesday, October 3 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 7 (6:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins (Preseason)

Sunday, October 8 (1:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 14 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

