Silver Knights Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 30, the on-ice practice schedule for 2023 Silver Knights Training Camp at America First Center in Henderson.

Camp will open on Monday, October 2, with all team skates at America First Center open to the public.

Speltz, along with Head Coach Ryan Craig, will be available for press availability following the final practice session on Monday. Players will also be made available to media following practice sessions throughout the week.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2023 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

*Please note this schedule is subject to change*

Monday, October 2

Practice session 1: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Practice session 2: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3

Practice session (both groups) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4

Practice session 1: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Practice session 2: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, October 5

Practice session 1: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Practice session 2: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Friday, October 6

Morning Skate (game group) 9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Practice session (non-game group) 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Preseason game vs Tucson at 6:00 p.m. at The Dollar Loan Center

Saturday, October 7

Travel Day, no on-ice practice

Sunday, October 8

Practice session (non-game group) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at America First Center

Preseason game @ Coachella Valley at 3:00 p.m. at Acrisure Arena

Monday, October 9

Off Day for Players

The team will be split into two groups during camp, Team Silver and Team Knights. The official training camp roster for the Silver Knights will be revealed prior to the first practice session on Monday, October 2.

Tickets for the Silver Knights' preseason game against the Tucson Roadrunners on October 6 are on sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com.

