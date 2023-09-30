San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Davis Codd to One-Year Contract

September 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







San Diego, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate to the Anaheim Ducks, announced today the signing of Spirit forward Davis 'T-Bone' Codd to a standard player contract.

"On behalf of the entire Saginaw Spirit organization, I'd like to congratulate T-Bone on this enormous opportunity," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "His outstanding character combined with his efforts in the community are shining examples of the young men we strive to develop here in Saginaw. We'll miss him and wish him the absolute best."

An overage forward this year, Codd was selected 66th overall by the Spirit in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. Through 89 games in Saginaw, the Brighton, Mich. native posted 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. He scored in each of the two preseason games played with the Spirit this September before joining the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent invite to their Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

In Las Vegas, Codd tallied an assist with the Ducks at the very same tournament, helping them reach a 2-1-0 record in three games. He would follow it up with an appearance at Anaheim's 2023 NHL training camp.

Codd joins Mitchell Smith (Orlando, ECHL) as the second Spirit alum in the last month to receive their first professional contracts.

