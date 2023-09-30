Anaheim Ducks Announce Additional Roster Moves
September 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following additional roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Judd Caulfield - Right Wing
Nathan Gaucher - Center
Josh Lopina - Center
Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing
Jacob Perreault - Right Wing
Brayden Tracey - Left Wing
Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 42 players: 22 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders.
