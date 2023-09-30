Anaheim Ducks Announce Additional Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following additional roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Judd Caulfield - Right Wing

Nathan Gaucher - Center

Josh Lopina - Center

Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing

Jacob Perreault - Right Wing

Brayden Tracey - Left Wing

Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 42 players: 22 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders.

