Phantoms Receive Four More

September 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by four players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers have loaned forward Elliot Desnoyers and defenseman Helge Grans to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, the Flyers have released forwards Jordy Bellerive and Jacob Gaucher from their professional try-outs (PTO) and both will report to the Phantoms. Bellervie and Gaucher have AHL contracts with the Phantoms.

Desnoyers, 21, is entering his second season of pro hockey. He set a new Lehigh Valley record for goals by a rookie with 23 lamplighters in 2022-23 and he also made his NHL debut in March appearing in four games with Philadelphia.

Grans, 21, is in his third season of pro hockey and his first with the Flyers organization who received him in a trade this summer from the Los Angeles Kings. With the AHL's Ontario (Cal.) Reign, the former Round 2 selection in 2020 has scored 9-24-33 in 115 career AHL games.

Bellerive, 24, is in his second season with the Phantoms and his fifth in professional hockey in a career that began with three seasons playing for the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Bellerive scored 8-12-20 in 61 games for Lehigh Valley last year.

Gaucher, 22, is a 6'3â³ center beginning his second year in professional hockey. Last year with the Reading Royals of the ECHL he scored 22-39-61 in 71 games to finish third on the team in points and first among Reading rookies.

The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 40 players - 23 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open their Training Camp, presented by PenTeleData, on Sunday morning at PPL Center. Ian Laperriere's contingent will play its first preseason game on Tuesday night when they host the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms will also have a home preseason game next Sunday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears.

The highly anticipated 10th Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, presented by Service Electric, begins on Saturday, October 14 with an Opening Night clash against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening Weekend continues with a big 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 16 taking on the Belleville Senators.

UPCOMING

Tuesday, October 3 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 7 (6:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins (Preseason)

Sunday, October 8 (1:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 14 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

Phantoms Premier Memberships provide a true year-long membership that includes tickets to all Phantoms home games as well as year-round benefits and experiences that are exclusive to Premier Members only. Receive early entrance, presale ticket access for PPL Center events, 20% team store discount, enhanced insider access and experiences, and so much more!

Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com

Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.