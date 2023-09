Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Gage Alexander - Goaltender

Davis Codd - Right Wing

Luka Profaca - Defenseman

Nick Wolff - Defenseman

Blake McLaughlin - Left Wing

Ben King - Center

Tomas Suchanek - Goaltender

Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 48 players: 28 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders.

