Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
September 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Gage Alexander - Goaltender
Davis Codd - Right Wing
Luka Profaca - Defenseman
Nick Wolff - Defenseman
Blake McLaughlin - Left Wing
Ben King - Center
Tomas Suchanek - Goaltender
Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 48 players: 28 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2023
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Additional Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Davis Codd to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Assign Six More to Wolf Pack Ahead of Training Camp - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Flyers Send Seven to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.