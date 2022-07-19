Moose Agree to Terms with Three Returning Players

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team agreed to terms with forwards Thomas Caron and Isaac Johnson as well as goaltender Evan Cormier through the 2022-23 season.

Thomas Caron

Forward

Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.

Height 6.02 - Weight 201 - Shoots L

Caron, 21, recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 40 games last season with Manitoba, his first professional campaign. Prior to joining the Moose, Caron played for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL where he recorded 72 points (31G, 41A) in 146 games over the course of three seasons. The Candiac, Que. native was also named the captain of the Remparts during the 2020-21 campaign.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 23, recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with Manitoba during the 2021-22 season. The forward also suited up for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers and notched 26 points (15G, 11A) in 39 contests. The Andover, Minn. product added a further nine points (3G, 6A) in 18 ECHL playoff games. Johnson recorded both his first AHL goal and multi-point game in a 5-4 win over Texas on Jan, 8/22.

Evan Cormier

Goaltender

Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.

Height 6.03 - Weight 203 - Catches L

Cormier, 24, appeared in 14 games for Manitoba during the 2021-22 season where he compiled a 8-3-3 record alongside a 2.72 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. The netminder also tallied one shutout on the campaign. The Bowmanville, Ont. product also suited up in the ECHL for the Newfoundland Growlers where he put together a record of 17-7-2 to go along with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Split between Binghamton and Manitoba, Cormier has a career AHL record of 18-24-7 alongside a 3.15 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage as well as two shutouts. Cormier was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

