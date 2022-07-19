Ratcliffe Re-Signs with Flyers

July 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Former Lehigh Valley Phantom Isaac Ratcliffe

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Former Lehigh Valley Phantom Isaac Ratcliffe(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Ratcliffe, 23 (2/15/1999), posted 28 points (11g-17a) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 59 games in 2021-22. The 6-6, 201-pound right wing has played in 136 career games with the Phantoms scoring 20 goals with 32 assists for 52 points.

He also recorded four points (1g-3a) in 10 games with the Flyers, and he made his NHL debut on Jan. 29, 2022 vs. Los Angeles and tallied his first NHL goal vs. Detroit on Feb. 9.

Ratcliffe was selected by the Flyers in the second round (35th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning professional, Ratcliffe spent four seasons with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League where he accumulated 124 goals and 93 assists for 217 points in 254 regular season games. In his final season in 2018-19, he posted a 50-goal campaign with 32 assists for 82 points and later helped the Storm win the OHL Championship and berth in the Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup. He scored a combined total of 67 goals in the regular season and postseason.

A native of London, Ontario, Ratcliffe represented Canada at the 2017 IIHF U-18 World Championships where he recorded two goals in five games to earn a bronze medal.

PPL Center is pleased to welcome the return of hockey on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers in a pair of compelling Rookie Games. Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series are on sale now

Don't miss the action as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms return this October! More information on joining our new Phantoms Premier Membership program for the 2022-23 season is available HERE

Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Games on September 16 and September 17 will go on sale on Wednesday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available HERE

Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com

Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.