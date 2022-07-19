Iowa Wild Sign Three Forwards to One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contracts

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the signing of forwards Mitchell Balmas, Kevin Conley and Patrick Curry to one-year, two-way American Hockey League contracts.

Balmas, 24 (3/19/98), turned pro in 2021-22, playing in 17 games for the Worcester Railers of the ECHL and 10 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward had five goals, seven assists for 12 points with the Railers and four goals, one assist for five points with the Thunderbirds. Also during the 2021-22 season, Balmas finished his junior campaign at Saint Mary's University in USports Canadian College hockey, where he netted 12 goals, 13 assists for 25 points in 18 games played. In 2019-20, the Sydney, N.S native earned USports Rookie of the Year honors and was selected to the USports First All-Star Team and USports All-Rookie Team.

Conley, 25 (2/17/97), finished his final season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha during 2021-22. After his collegiate career finished, the 6-foot, 191-pound forward played six regular season games with the ECHL's Reading Royals and scored two goals and an assist for three points over that stretch. The Wausau, Wis. native also played 12 playoff games with the Royals and put up three goals and three assists for six points.

With the Mavericks, Conley skated in 133 games and produced 37 goals, 43 assists for 77 points over four seasons. He also served as Team Captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. Prior to joining U.N.O, Conley played 28 games, scored three goals, four assists for seven points and won a NCAA National Championship at the University of Denver in 2016-17.

Curry, 26 (1/9/96), spent 29 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL in the 2021-22 season. The Schaumburg, Ill. born forward produced one goal, two assists for three points with the Griffins. He also skated in five games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye in the 2021-22 campaign and registered five goals, three assists for eight points.

Before his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound winger skated in 141 games with Boston University. With the Terriers, Curry served as Team Captain in 2019-20, earned the Hockey East Conference's Best Defensive Forward award the same season and won the Hockey East Conference Championship in 2017-18.

