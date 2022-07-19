Monsters Sign Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that defenseman Olivier LeBlanc has been signed to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season. LeBlanc supplied 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 16 appearances for the Monsters last season and added 1-5-6 with six penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 19 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

A 6'0", 172 lb. left-shooting native of Quebec, QC, LeBlanc, 26, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 0-3-3 with 17 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 28 career AHL appearances for Cleveland and the Belleville Senators spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22.

Prior to his professional career, LeBlanc supplied 9-45-54 with 56 penalty minutes and a +21 rating in 85 appearances for the University of New Brunswick spanning three seasons from 2017-20, helping the school claim the 2017-18 and 2018-19 USports Championships and the 2018-19 USports University Cup Championship, earning a spot on the 2018-19 USports Second All-Star Team along the way. In 291 QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles spanning five seasons from 2012-17, LeBlanc tallied 33-131-164 with 296 penalty minutes and a +14 rating. LeBlanc wore the captain's "C" for Saint John in 2014-15 and Cape Breton in 2016-17.

