Belleville Senators Announce Lifestyle Home Products as Supporting Partner

July 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce Lifestyle Home Products as a Supporting Partner for the 2022-23 American Hockey League Season. Through the new partnership, fans will see unique in-game activations during promotional timeouts sponsored by Lifestyle Home Products with prizes.

"We are thrilled to have Lifestyle Home Products as a supporting partner of the team, as they are invested in providing top quality products and services to homeowners within our community," said Belleville Sens Vice President Breanne Matthews.

"We are very excited to be working with the Senators and their fans," said Lifestyle Home Products Owner Keith Carroll. "Our Purpose at Lifestyle is to take care of the people we care about, supporting our community and local organizations, such as the Belleville Senators, fulfills that purpose."

