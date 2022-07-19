Forward Scott Wilson Returns on AHL Contract
July 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced that their NHL affiliate, the Florida Panthers, has signed forward Scott Wilson to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.
Wilson, a 30-year-old winger who is entering his ninth pro season, ranked second among Charlotte skaters with a career-high 24 goals during his only previous season with the team in 2021-22. He also tied for second on the team with 40 points and seven power-play goals and held a share of the team lead with two shorthanded tallies.
A Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Oakville, Ontario, has 51 points (20g, 31a) in 193 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Detroit and Buffalo to go along with 149 points (80g, 69a) in 223 total AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte. He was the Penguins' seventh-round draft choice (209th overall) in 2011.
