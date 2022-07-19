Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Chris Tierney on a One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Chris Tierney has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

Tierney, 28, skated in 70 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2021-22, producing 18 points (6-12-18).

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Keswick, Ontario has played in 561 career NHL games with Ottawa (2018-19 to 2021-22) and the San Jose Sharks (2014-15 to 2017-18), amassing 226 points (73-153-226). He has skated in 40 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with San Jose (2015-16 to 2017-18), logging 12 points (5-7-12), including nine points (5-4-9) over 24 games during San Jose's run to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

Prior to his professional career, Tierney played four seasons (2010-11 to 2013-14) with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), serving as captain in his final season. He registered 191 points (72-119-191) over 247 OHL games and helped London capture consecutive OHL championships in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Tierney was originally selected by San Jose in the second round (55th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

