Monterey Bay FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Anton Søjberg scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot as Monterey Bay FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Cardinale Stadium as Nick Firmino's outstanding free kick for the visitors was cancelled out by Adam Larsson's first league goal before Søjberg's winner.
