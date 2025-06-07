Monterey Bay FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Anton Søjberg scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot as Monterey Bay FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Cardinale Stadium as Nick Firmino's outstanding free kick for the visitors was cancelled out by Adam Larsson's first league goal before Søjberg's winner.







