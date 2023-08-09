Monarchs Win Thriller in First-vs-First Showdown

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - In a clash of the titans, the Kansas City Monarchs came out on top.

Kansas City edged the Milwaukee Milkmen 11-8 in a 10-inning nail-biter Tuesday night between the American Association's two division leaders.

Brian O'Grady hit two home runs in the contest and drove in three, including a go-ahead double in the top of the 10th.

"They're a good team; it's definitely nice to beat them. I feel like we're the best team in the league," O'Grady said. "Every night we come out we expect to win."

Chris Herrmann, Jan Hernandez and Gavin Collins also homered for Kansas City. Hernandez's was a three-run blast.

The win brings the Monarchs (44-30) into a virtual tie with Milwaukee for the best record in the league.

"Our three through six [hitters] all hit homers tonight," O'Grady said. "It's up and down the lineup, we have a great lineup."

Both teams came out swinging early. Herrmann's home run gave the Monarchs a 1-0 lead in the first. It was Herrmann's 18th homer and league-best 70th RBI of the season.

The Monarchs opened the second with back-to-back home runs from O'Grady and Collins. Odubel Herrera added an RBI single to make it 4-0.

The Milkmen responded with four runs in the bottom of the second, capped off by a two-run homer from Reggie Pruitt Jr.

O'Grady put Kansas City back in front with his second home run of the night, a solo shot to make it 5-4 after three.

The Milkmen went on to tie it in the fifth when Bryan Torres scored on a sacrifice fly from Miguel Gomez.

Monarchs starter Jalen Miller pitched five innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Kansas City took an 8-5 lead in the seventh on Hernandez's home run. Milwaukee scratched across two runs in the eighth, and tied the game in the ninth on a wild pitch from Monarchs reliever Bubby Rossman.

The Monarchs wasted no time retaking the lead. O'Grady hit a double down the left-field line to drive in Hernandez, the bonus runner. Collins smashed an RBI double of his own to bring O'Grady around. LJ Hatch drove Collins in with a fielder's choice ground ball a few batters later.

Milwaukee loaded the bases against Patrick Weigel in the bottom of the 10th. With two out, Justin Wylie made a great glove flip to Chris Herrmann at first base, who stretched to make the play and end the game.

UP NEXT

Round two of the teams' heavyweight fight is Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Brandon Finnegan will start for Kansas City against Milwaukee's Christian Young. Monarchs fans can find streaming information at MonarchsBaseball.com/LIVE.

