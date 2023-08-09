A Tough Loss Brings the Hounds Below .500

Curtis Terry and Thomas Jones with the two home runs for the DockHounds in the 14-3 loss against the RailRoaders.

Cleburne, Texas - Tuesday night was all Cleburne RailRoaders in the series opener, as the Lake Country DockHounds dropped back below .500 in the 14-3 defeat.

It marked just the third time on the season the DockHounds lost by ten or more, with the first on opening day and the other to the RailRoaders in the series finale in June.

Mike Shawaryn made his return from the injured list. When the dust settled, he lasted just two innings and allowed eight earned runs, both of which are his worst marks with Lake Country.

Augie Voight pitched the rest of the ballgame, eating six innings in relief despite allowing five runs on a career high 109 pitches. His outing may have not been his best, but it keeps the bullpen rested for the remainder of the series.

Justin Lavey and Demetrius Sims both notched two hits while Thomas Jones and Curtis Terry struck their 11th home run of the season, each of which were solo shots. The DockHounds did not get a base hit the entire game with a runner on.

Lake Country will look to get back to .500 on Wednesday with Marco Becerril on the bump. First pitch, like it will be each day through Saturday, will be at 7:06 CT.

