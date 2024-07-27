Monarchs' Win Streak Halted by DockHounds

July 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs fell short against the Lake Country DockHounds on KU Night at Legends Field. The visitors scored five unanswered runs to cap a 9-4 victory.

Saturday's defeat broke a five-game winning streak dating back to last Friday.

Matt Hall put in a vintage performance in his return to Legends Field. The left-hander struck out eight batters in four innings, including a scoreless second time through the lineup.

The southpaw bounced back from an early Lake Country run to strike out four straight DockHounds.

Lake Country's (29-38) bats got to Monarchs' reliever Kevin Milam in the middle innings, plating three runs to take a 4-0 advantage.

The Monarchs (33-32) put together a heroic rally after the stretch. Kansas City tied the game with four runs on three hits.

Ross Adolph's bases-clearing triple leveled the game. Adolph finished 2-for-3 with an automatic double in the sixth.

The DockHounds found the immediate response in the eighth. LC delivered five runs on three hits to quell the Monarch momentum.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs close their season series with the DockHounds tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Jackson Goddard starts for Kansas City, tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.