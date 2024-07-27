Long's Multi-Hit Night Propels Railroaders Over X's

July 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders' Shed Long

(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford) Cleburne Railroaders' Shed Long(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford)

Cleburne, TX - SS Shed Long's RBI double in the eighth highlighted a 3-run inning for Cleburne leading to the eventual 7-5 final score as the Railroaders tied up the series with the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night at La Moderna Field.

DH Korey Holland scored the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly followed by an RBI walk from RF Brian O'Grady with the bases loaded, one of three walks on the night for O'Grady.

The Explorers were off to a hot start with three runs through the first two innings where the Railroaders offense had no answer for 44-year-old Iowa State Representative and Sioux City starter, J.D. Scholten. Through four innings, Scholten allowed no runs on three hits but Cleburne stayed patient and finally got to the politician in the fifth.

That inning also featured three runs for Cleburne off a bases loaded balk and then a 2-RBI single from CF Hill Alexander.

A solid outing out of the bullpen for RHP Luke Boyd kept the Railroaders in the game and after the big eighth inning, RHP Kristian Scott picked up his seventh save of the season.

Cleburne will continue its "God Bless Texas" weekend on Saturday with a mini World Series Replica Trophy giveaway given to the first 1,000 fans. Game three between the Railroaders and the X's is set for 7:06 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.