Birds' Three Home Runs Not Enough to Top Goldeyes
July 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries smacked three homeruns on Saturday but Winnipeg still came away with a 7-4 win at the Bird Cage.
Winnipeg opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning before Josh Rehwaldt tied the game with a solo homerun in the bottom half.
The Goldeyes scored again in the fourth inning but Derek Maiben followed with a game-tying RBI double in the fifth. Winnipeg once again grabbed a one-run lead in the sixth inning before Jabari Henry tied the game in the bottom half with a solo shot.
The Goldeyes struck for a run in the seventh inning but Jordan Barth once again had an answer as he belted a solo homerun. Winnipeg, though, had the last laugh, scoring three times in the ninth to snap their two-game skid.
Henry and Maiben each finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 38-28 overall. The two teams wrap up their four-game set Sunday at 4:05pm.
