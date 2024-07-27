Cleburne Wins Big Against Sioux City

July 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas -The Cleburne Railroaders (40-28) took down the Sioux City Explorers (30-35) for a second game in a row Saturday night, winning 13-5. The two teams went back and forth early on, but the Railroaders got hot with five home runs as a team, including two from Cleburne's Hill Alexander.

Sioux City's Nick Shumpert started the scoring in the top of the second by putting a charge into a pitch from Cleburne starter Jalen Miller, sending it over the wall and pushing home Scott Ota, giving the X's a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the second, the Railroaders responded with a run of their own thanks to a sac fly from Cleburne's Bret Boswell off Sioux City starter Jaren Jackson, sending home Carter Aldrete and making it 2-1.

The lead for the X's didn't last as the Railroaders added another in the bottom of the third on an RBI fielder's choice from Cleburne's Shed Long off Sioux City's Jackson, knotting it 2-2.

The X's fought back in the top of the fourth, reclaiming the lead 3-2 as Sioux City's John Nogowski raced home on a wild snap throw to first from Cleburne catcher Jaxx Groshans. Later in the plate appearance, Sioux City's Cameron Cannon got the better of Cleburne's Miller, sending an RBI double down the left field line and extending the Explorers lead to 4-2.

The fireworks continued to pop as Cleburne's Blake Grant-Parks tied the game 4-4 with a two-out, two-run shot off Sioux City's Jackson with Boswell on base.

The roller coaster game continued in the top of the fifth as the X's loaded the bases with one out, but Cleburne reliever Dylan Bice worked out of the jam. In the bottom of the frame, the Railroaders took their first lead of the game 5-4 thanks to a leadoff shot from Cleburne's Hill Alexander off Sioux City's Jackson. The Railroaders advantage grew to 6-4 after that on a sac fly from Cleburne's Brian O'Grady and Sioux City's Jackson was pulled after a following single.

Braunny Munoz relieved Jackson for the X's, but the Railroaders were able to add again when Cleburne's Carter Aldrete scored on a Bret Boswell sac fly, extending the Railroaders lead to 7-4. Cleburne's Blake Grant-Parks followed with an RBI single, sending home Groshans and making it an 8-4 game.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Railroaders tagged Sioux City's Munoz again when Cleburne's Shed Long and Jaxx Groshans launched back-to-back homers with one away, extending the lead to 10-4.

The X's clawed one back in the top of the seventh with Sioux City's Scott Ota plating Daniel Montano on an RBI single off Cleburne's Mark Washington and making it 10-5.

The offense of the Railroaders kept rolling in the bottom of the seventh, with Cleburne's Hill Alexander sending a solo shot out of the park off Sioux City's Munoz and bringing the lead back to six runs 11-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cleburne's Bret Boswell collected an RBI single off Sioux City's Brendan O'Donnell before Thomas Dillard came home on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 13-5.

The Explorers will play the final game of a four-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas with a first pitch set for 6:06 p.m. Sunday July 28. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.