Late Rally Pushes Goldeyes Past Canaries

July 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-30) broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the ninth inning and defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium Saturday evening.

First baseman Rob Emery sparked the rally with a double into the left field corner that brought in third baseman Keshawn Lynch. Second baseman Dayson Croes then singled to left to drive in Emery before designated hitter Nick Anderson hit a bloop single to left-centre field to plate Croes.

The Goldeyes took one run leads in the first, fourth, sixth, and seventh innings, but each time Sioux Falls (38-28) evened the score, hitting three solo home runs in the process. Right fielder Josh Rehwaldt, designated hitter Jabari Henry, and shortstop Jordan Barth all went deep for the Canaries.

Emery had a pair of two-baggers and drove in two runs. Croes went two for five and also knocked two.

Reliever Ben Onyshko (W, 1-0) was the pitcher of record when Winnipeg regained the lead in the final frame. He worked one inning and surrendered his first earned run of the season on one hit. Joey Steele (S, 3) allowed a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the ninth but kept Sioux Falls from pulling any closer.

Zac Reininger started for the Goldeyes and went six innings. He gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Matthew Dunaway (L, 1-1) entered the game in the top of the ninth and allowed three runs on four hits.

The four-game series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CDT what is possibly the pitching matchup of the summer thus far. Righty Joey Matulovich (8-2, 2.11 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg, with left-hander Ty Culbreth (9-1, 2.60 ERA) starting for Sioux Falls.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 3:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday July 30 at 6:30 when they will open a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs on "Ukrainian Night". The national anthems will be performed by the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus and there will be routines by the Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble on field.

