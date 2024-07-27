Bats Quiet in Loss to Sioux Falls

July 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries (38-27) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 3-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium Friday evening.

The Canaries jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead. First, shortstop Jordan Barth singled to left-centre field to bring home third baseman Liam Spence. Barth then scored on a Jabari Henry fielder's choice.

Winnipeg (36-30) cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth when left fielder Keyshawn Lynch doubled to left-centre to drive in catcher Rob Emery.

Sioux Falls got that run back in the sixth inning on an infield single by left fielder Spencer Sarringar that scored second baseman Trevor Achenbach.

Canaries' starter Tanner Brown (W, 8-4) went six innings and gave up one earned run on five hits. He fanned five and walked three. Charlie Hasty (S, 10) shut the door on the Goldeyes in the ninth.

Travis Seabrooke (L, 5-2) started for Winnipeg. He worked six innings, allowing three runs - all earned - on nine hits. He struck out four batters and walked none. Thomas Ponticelli, signed earlier Friday, and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Goldeyes.

"It was a good game. A lot of credit has to go to Travis," said manager Logan Watkins. "He gave up two in the first, but he settled back in and threw really well. The bullpen came in and did great but for whatever reason we couldn't get anything going offensively".

The four-game series continues Saturday at 5:35 p.m. CDT with Zac Reininger (6-4, 4.23 ERA) scheduled to start for Winnipeg. Fellow right-hander Ryan Zimmerman (5-5, 5.52 ERA) will take the mound for Sioux Falls.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:00 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday July 30 at 6:30 when they will open a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs on "Ukrainian Night". The national anthems will be performed by the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus and there will be routines by the Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble on field.

