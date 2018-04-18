Monarchs Sweep Royals with 3-0 Victory

READING, Pa. - The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Reading Royals, 3-0, Wednesday night at Santander Arena in Game 4 of the North Division Semi-Finals, to move on to the next round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Monarchs (4-0) bounced the Royals (0-4) in four-straight games and move on to the North Division Finals for the second consecutive season.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 7:50 of the second period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman. LaVallee-Smotherman sent a pass into the slot from the left circle and circled around the back of the net to the right post. The puck bounced around in the slot and off the stick of Matt Marcinew, where LaVallee-Smotherman lifted a shot over the glove of Royals goaltender, John Muse, to make the score, 1-0.

Manchester extended their lead with an empty-net goal at 19:12 of the third period, on the 2nd goal of the playoffs for Zac Lynch. Marcinew stole the puck in the defensive zone and worked the puck to Lynch at the offensive blue line, where Lynch wristed a shot into the open net, to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs finished the game with another empty-net goal, at 19:52 of the third period, on the 3rd goal of the playoffs for Sam Kurker. Cory Ward took a shot at the empty net, that just went wide, where Kurker picked up the loose puck and stashed it in the net, to give the Monarchs a 3-0 victory.

The Monarchs await the winner of the Adirondack Thunder vs Worcester Railers series to determine their opponent and schedule for the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

NOTES:

The Monarchs were perfect on the penalty kill, with seven kills.

Charles Williams made 31 saves in the shutout.

The Monarchs killed off a 5-on-3 in the final four minutes of the game.

