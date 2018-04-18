ECHL Transactions - April 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 18, 2018:

Allen:

Add Tristan King, F activated from reserve

Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve

Colorado:

Add Chase Norrish, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Storm, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Dave Dziurzynski, F returned from loan to Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Add Artur Tyanulin, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jefferson Dahl, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexander Dahl, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Joel Lowry, F returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Frank Hora, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Dillan Fox, F activated from reserve

Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve

Delete Stephen Johnson, D placed on reserve

