ECHL Transactions - April 18
April 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 18, 2018:
Allen:
Add Tristan King, F activated from reserve
Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Chase Norrish, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Storm, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Dave Dziurzynski, F returned from loan to Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Add Artur Tyanulin, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jefferson Dahl, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexander Dahl, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Joel Lowry, F returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Frank Hora, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Dillan Fox, F activated from reserve
Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve
Delete Stephen Johnson, D placed on reserve
