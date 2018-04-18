Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 4, April 18

April 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





OVERTIME ONCE AGAIN

For the second time in franchise history, the Monarchs have played in three consecutive overtime games during the playoffs. The two teams have now played 269:10, or roughly four and a half games of hockey, through the first three games of the series. Never before have the Monarchs or Royals played in four consecutive overtime games.

IT'S NOT ABOUT HOW YOU START, IT'S ABOUT HOW YOU FINISH

The Royals have scored the first goal in all three games in this series, but the Monarchs have battled back to win all three. Reading has also held the lead at the end of the second period twice, but Manchester has outscored the Royals, 6-0, in the third period and overtime. The Monarchs and the Colorado Eagles are the only teams that have yet to surrender a third period or overtime goal in the playoffs.

STAYING OUT OF THE BOX

The Monarchs have been shorthanded 16 times in the first three games of the series, including 11 in the past two games. Manchester has surrendered three power-play goals in their last 10 penalty kill attempts. The Monarchs power play ranks 9th in the playoffs, killing off 81.3% of their penalties and have taken a league-high 19 minor penalties in the first three games.

IT HAS HAPPENED ONCE BEFORE

Only once in the 30-year history of the ECHL has a team bounced back from a 3-0 series deficit to win the series, when the Cincinnati Cyclones came back against the Royals in 2010, to win the series in seven games. There have only been three teams in ECHL history that have come back from a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7.

GAME 4 - North Division Semi-Finals

MONARCHS (3-0) vs Reading Royals (0-3)

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - Santander Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Sam Kurker: 3 points (2g, 1a)

Rob Hamilton: 3 points (1g, 2a)

Zac Lynch: 3 points (1g, 2a)

Colton Saucerman: 3 points (1g, 2a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 3-0-0-0, 1.56 GAA, 0.944 save %

Evan Cowley: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

ROYALS POINTS LEADERS

Chris McCarthy: 6 points (2g, 4a)

Matt Wilkins: 3 points (2g, 1a)

Matt Willows: 3 points (1g, 2a)

ROYALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

John Muse: 0-0-3-0, 2.23 GAA, 0.941 save %

Mark Dekanich: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.