Joel Lowry Returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Joel Lowry has been returned from loan by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Lowry, 26, returns to Manchester after being loaned to Springfield on Mar. 22, where he played in 11 games, posting three goals and two assists for five points. In 33 games for the Monarchs this season, Lowry has scored 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, was drafted by the Kings (140th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and attended Cornell University. During his time at Cornell, Lowry scored 77 points on 29 goals and 48 assists in 111 games, while adding 155 penalty minutes.

Lowry and the Monarchs return to the ice Wednesday, Apr.18 (7:00 p.m.) when they play the Reading Royals in Game 4 of the North Division Semi-Finals.

