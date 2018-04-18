Series Shifts to Allen Tonight for Game 3

April 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, return home tonight to Allen Event Center for Game 3 of their Round 1 series against the Idaho Steelheads. Game time is 7:05 pm.

The Americans won both games in Idaho this past weekend taking Game 3 on Friday night by a score 3-2, and Saturday night's game 5-4 to grab a 2-0 series lead. Allen has not trailed in the series.

The Americans are led in scoring by rookie forward Braylon Shmyr, who has three points in two games. Shmyr scored the first goal of the series on Friday night for his first professional goal. Casey Pierr0-Zabotel and David Makowski are tied for the team lead in goals this postseason with two each.

"It was pretty important for us to grab these two wins," said Shmyr. "Every game gets tougher throughout the series. We know they'll come out fighting in Game 3 and we'll have to match that intensity."

Jake Paterson has played both games for Allen beating Phillippe Desrosiers in Game 1 and Tomas Sholl in Game 2. The Americans beat Idaho in the only playoff series between the two clubs two seasons ago.

Don't miss a special performance tonight by Piano Man, Martyn Lucas. Doors to the Allen Event Center open at 6:05 pm.

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Allen leads the Best of 7 series 2-0

Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F

Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F

Game 3: Idaho @ Americans - Wednesday, April 18th @ 7:05pm - Allen Event Center

Game 4: Idaho @ Americans - Friday, April 20th @ 7:05pm - Allen Event Center

Game 5: Idaho @ Americans - Sunday, April 22nd @ 6:05pm - Allen Event Center*

Game 6: Americans @ Idaho - Tuesday, April 24th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

* If Necessary

Americans Next Home Game

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads Game 4

Friday, April 20th 7:05 pm

Venue: Allen Event Center

ECHL Stories from April 18, 2018

