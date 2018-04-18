Railers Have Backs against the Wall After Game 4 Loss

Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (1-3) trail the best of seven North Division Semifinals 1-3 after a 2-1 Game 4 loss to the host Adirondack Thunder (3-1) in front of 2,718 fans at the Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday evening. Game 5 will take place on Saturday, April 21 in Glens Falls at 7pm.

Barry Almeida scored for Worcester while Eamon McAdam made 26 saves in net for the Railers but Brian Ward broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period for the eventual game winner. MacKenzie Blackwood stood tall again for Adirondack as he made 28 saves to pick up the win while Ryan Schmelzer also score for the Thunder to put Worcester down 3-1 in the series.

The Thunder grabbed a 1-0 lead with a fluky goal at 8:07 as Ryan Schmeltzer (2nd) threw a puck to the front of the net from the left corner that went off the skate of Matty Gaudreau and between the pads of Eamon McAdam for the only score in the opening frame. Shots were 10-8 in favor of Adirondack through 20 minutes.

Worcester finally got on the board on the power play as Barry Almeida (2nd) fired a wicked shot on a one timer from the right circle after a nice feed from Kellen Jones at 11:12 to tie the score at 1-1. Just over 90 seconds later, Adirondack went back ahead as Brian Ward (3rd) deflected a Mike Bergin shot from the point at 12:44 to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Eamon McAdam made several nice saves in the final five minutes of the middle frame to keep the score close headed into the second intermission.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, despite the Thunder having almost a full two minute 5-on-3 power play advantage at the nine-minute mark. Worcester outshot Adirondack 12-5 in the third period and pulled the goalie late but still could not find the tying score.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Mike Bergin (0-2-2) 2nd star: Dylan Olsen (not sure) 1st star: Brian Ward (GWG) ...Final shots were 29-28 in favor of Worcester...Mackenzie Blackwood (3-1-0-0) made 28 saves on 29 shots for Adirondack... Olivier Mantha was the backup for the Thunder.... Eamon McAdam (0-2-0-0) made 26 saves on 28 shots in net for Worcester...Mitch Gillam was the backup goaltender for the Railers.... Worcester went 1-for-3 on the power play while Adirondack went 0-for-4...Chris Langkow (inj), Frankie DiChiara, Jake Randolph, TJ Syner, and Mike Cornell (inj) did not dress for Worcester.... Kellen Jones and Josh Holmstrom made their Railers playoff debuts after they were loaned back from Bridgeport on Monday....Worcester is now 1-15 on the power play in the playoffs and have scored just three goals in 12 periods vs. Mackenzie Blackwood...Matty Gaudreau also added an assist for the Railers....Worcester has not scored a first period goal in the series....Barry Almeida fired a team high five shots on goal.

The Worcester Railers (4thseed) trail the Adirondack Thunder (1stseed) 1-3 in the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs presented by Energy Monster. The first round is a best of seven series and will follow a 1-2-2-1-1 format. Complete schedule below:

GAME 1 Friday, April 13 7pm at Adirondack - Thunder win 3-0

GAME 2 Saturday, April 14 7:05pm at Worcester - Railers win 2-0

GAME 3 Sunday, April 15 5:05pm at Worcester - Thunder win 3-1

GAME 4 Wednesday, April 18 7pm at Adirondack - Thunder win 2-1

GAME 5 Saturday, April 21 7pm at Adirondack

GAME 6 Monday, April 23 7:05pm at Worcester (Home Game C) - if necessary

GAME 7 Wednesday, April 25 7pm at Adirondack - if necessary

The Worcester Railers were 16 points behind the Wheeling Nailers on January 25 and were in 6thplace in the North Division. The Railers have posted a 22-8-1-2 record since, which included a 15-3-1-0 record at the DCU Center. Worcester was 11-2-1 in their last 14 games overall outscoring their opponents 34-20. The Railers went 8-2-2-0 vs. the Adirondack Thunder during the regular season which includes a 5-1-1-0 record at the Cool Insuring Arena.

