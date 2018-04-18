Steelheads Weekly Report: April 18

Boise, ID - The Steelheads look to get back into their series against the Allen Americans this week when the Mountain Division Semifinals move to Allen Event Center. The Americans grabbed control of the first-round series in the U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs with consecutive wins at CenturyLink Arena, and the Steelheads hope to return the favor with Games 3, 4, and 5 scheduled for this Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday in Texas.

Player Notes:

- F Justin Parizek and F Max French both scored their first professional playoff goals in Game 2.

- D Aaron Harstad and D Eric Sweetman are tied for the lead among defensemen in the playoffs with three points.

- G Tomas Sholl has surrendered more than two goals in a game on just three occasions this year, regular season and playoffs combined. Two have come against Allen.

- Game 2 was Sholl's first ECHL regulation loss.

Team Notes:

- The Steelheads' losses in Games 1 and 2 were their first consecutive regulation losses since January 26th and 27th vs Colorado

- The Steelheads have won one series in the ECHL era when trailing 2-0. That win was the first-round of the 2004 Kelly Cup Playoffs, when they overcame a 2-0 deficit against Las Vegas in a best-of-five series. Idaho went on to win its first Kelly Cup

- Idaho went 2-1-1 in four visits to Allen Event Center this season.

- The Steelheads killed off all five power plays against, and are 2-for-8 with the man-advantage

- Idaho won one of four games played at Allen Events Center when the teams met in the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Press Clips:

- "Scott's Slant" - KTVB, 4/18

Transactions:

- F Jefferson Dahl released from professional tryout agreement with AHL Cleveland, returned to Idaho - 4/16

2018 US Bank Kelly Cup Playoff Watch Parties!

The Steelheads will host playoff watch parties for their fans during each of the three road games during this first round series, beginning Wednesday night with Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals. Fans are welcome to watch the game at The Sports Zone at CenturyLink Arena, with doors opening one hour prior to puck-drop. Let's join together and #FeelTheSteel

2018 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs

Mountain Division Semifinals vs Allen Americans - Allen leads series 2-0

GAME 1: Allen 3, Steelheads 2 @ CenturyLink Arena

GAME 2: Allen 5, Steelheads 4 @ CenturyLink Arena

