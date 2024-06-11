Monarchs Rally Late, Fall in Extras

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs have proven they can be the comeback kids of the American Association.

The Monarchs rallied from another large deficit, but the Sioux Falls Canaries had the last laugh in a thrilling Tuesday night contest.

Sioux Falls edged Kansas City, 11-7, from Hoglund Ballpark despite a noble comeback effort from the Monarchs. Kansas City scored four unanswered runs to force extra innings.

The Canaries (18-10) struck for four runs in the top of the 10th inning, forcing a rubber match Wednesday afternoon at 4:00.

Kansas City's (15-14) bats came to life in the third to take an early lead. Ross Adolph drilled an RBI single to score leadoff batter Danny Amaral from third base.

Three pitches later, three-hole hitter Travis Swaggerty lifted a two-run, opposite-field home run, giving the Monarchs a 3-1 advantage.

The blast was Swaggerty's fourth home run of the year, his third against the Canaries.

Sioux Falls (17-10) responded with a pair in the top of the fourth to tie the game. The Canaries got to KC starter Kevin Milam his fourth time through, tacking on four runs to take a 7-3 lead in the fifth.

Milam pitched a season-high 4.1 innings in his first career start, including a pair of scoreless innings to begin the game.

The Monarchs stormed back with crooked numbers in the fifth and seventh innings. Herbert Iser knocked in the game's tying run with a two-run double.

Iser has now driven in four RBI in this series after his walk-off single on Monday night.

Extra innings just proved too much for Kansas City. Dylan Chalmers (1-0) earned the win for the Canaries, whilst Jackson McClelland (3-3) took the loss for the Monarchs.

The rubber match between the Monarchs and the Canaries is set for tomorrow at 4:00 pm from Hoglund Ballpark. Admission is free for all fans, concessions will not be available.

