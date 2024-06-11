Explorers Sweep into Series with RedHawks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - After an off day on Monday and fresh off a three-game sweep of the Lake Country DockHounds, the Sioux City Explorers will continue their homestand with a three-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beginning tonight at Lewis and Clark Park. The Explorers will look to pack the park and bring fans plenty of midweek deals as the homestand continues with more affordable family fun. Come out and support your X's!

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, June 11-13

Tuesday, June 11 - 7:05 p.m.

PACK THE PARK NIGHT presented by Powell Broadcasting and TACO TUESDAY: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials.

Wednesday, June 12 - 7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long! plus BARK IN THE PARK! Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you!

Thursday, June 13 - 7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: $2 Busch Light & Coors Light (12oz cans) plus $2 Pepsi products. Enjoy cornhole, lawn darts, & more!

Following the series, the Explorers travel to Canada to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes to begin a three-game series June 14 - 16 as part of a six-game road trip. The team returns home Friday, June 21 to begin a three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

