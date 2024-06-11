Cougars Drop High Scoring Affair

June 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars piled up six runs on 11 hits, but it wasn't enough as the Winnipeg Goldeyes claimed a 12-6 win on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Goldeyes (16-14) got the bats going right away against Cougars' starter Westin Muir (3-3). Winnipeg put up five runs in the first inning on six hits. Miles Simington drove in a pair of runs with a single, Jake McMurray knocked in a pair with a double, and Keyshawn Lynch capped the scoring with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Kane County (16-14) did respond in the bottom of the first. Armond Upshaw led off the frame with a double, and then came in to score on a groundout by Josh Allen. One inning later, Claudio Finol hit a double of his own and came home on a single by Simon Reid to make it 5-2.

However, Winnipeg responded with another big inning in the top of the fourth. The Goldeyes sent eight men to the plate and put up three runs on RBI singles by Dayson Croes, Rob Emery, and Max Murphy to stretch the lead to 8-2. Winnipeg had 14 hits through the first four innings.

The Cougars cut into the lead again in the bottom of the fourth. After singles by Jonah Davis and Claudio Finol, Cornelius Randolph brought in a run with a line drive single to make it 8-3. Later in the inning, the Cougars added runs on a fielder's choice by Reid and run-scoring singles from Harrison Smith and Upshaw to pull within 8-6.

A two-run deficit would be the closest the Cougars would come in this ballgame. Winnipeg added a run on a sac fly by Emery in the eighth and three more runs in the ninth on an Andy Armstrong double and a two-run single by Ramon Bramasco to make it 12-6. In total, the Goldeyes finished the night with 18 hits.

Despite the loss, the Cougars received a great relief performance from Ryan Richardson. The veteran right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Goldeyes on Wednesday morning at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Colton Eastman (2-4, 5.91) takes the mound for Winnipeg, while the Cougars starter is to be announced. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.