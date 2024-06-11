'Dogs Fall Victim to Another Heartbreaking Loss

June 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Saltdogs grabbed the lead in game two but Chicago fought back in the bottom of the eighth inning to take game two 5-4.

RHP Dylan Beck made his professional debut on Tuesday night and went five innings, gave up four hits, and three runs, one of them earned, three walks, and struck out one batter.

INF Luke Roskam went deep for the second time this season with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to grab the lead for the time being.

OF Aaron Takacs reached four times during the contest with a pair of singles, a hit by a pitch, and a walk, he came around to score one run on the Roskam home run in the seventh inning.

Chicago opened up the inning with one unearned run in the bottom of the first inning, and they'd do the same thing in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Fast forward to the fifth and the Dogs would push across their first earned run of the ballgame with an RBI single.

Lincoln returned with two in the sixth and two in the seventh to grab a 4-3 lead, their first lead of the series.

Chicago would produce back-to-back sacrifice flies in the bottom of the eight that would take back the lead for good. The Saltdogs went in order in the top of the ninth inning.

Game three between Lincoln and Chicago is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.