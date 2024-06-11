Goldeyes Open Series with Win over Cougars

June 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, IL - What's better than one complete game? Two complete games. The Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-14) won game one of the series in Kane County taking down the Cougars 3-1 on the hot arm of Landen Bourassa.

Bourassa (W, 2-2) threw his second complete game in as many starts vs. Kane County, and made it back-to-back compete games for the Goldeyes after Joey Matulovich's win Sunday. It was the third victory in a row for Winnipeg - the longest winning streak of the 2024 season.

Bourassa threw nine innings of one run baseball, walking none, and tying a season high striking out 11 batters.

Nick Belzer (L, 3-1) took his first loss of the season, lasting 5.1 innings giving up three runs, nine hits, walking two, and striking out one.

The scoring got started in the bottom of the second inning on three straight seeing eye singles, capped off by an RBI single by the Cougars' Hayden Smith.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the top of the fourth on a two-out RBI double by Roby Enríquez - his first extra-base hit of the season - scoring Max Murphy from third base.

The Fish took the lead in the top of the sixth against newly entered pitcher CJ Carter. With the bases loaded, Andy Armstrong roped an RBI single down the left field line scoring Jake McMurray and Enríquez. The two-run single pushed the lead to 3-1 and that was the decider.

Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins had nothing but good things to say about his pitching effort in back-to-back outings. "It was a fantastic job by Landen! Obviously, he pitched a complete game which tells you he threw the ball well. But he also didn't give up much hard contact the whole night. He struck out 11 and just really controlled the game almost every inning."

The series continues Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg will send southpaw Travis Seabrooke (1-1, 1.80 ERA) to the mound with Kane County expected to start righty Westin Muir (3-2, 5.18 ERA). The pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca begins at 6:00. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, June 14 when they will host the Sioux City Explorers at 7:00 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

